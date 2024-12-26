Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hallucinogens approved for treating psychiatric disorders: what does the science say?

By Florian Naudet, Professeur en thérapeutique, Université de Rennes 1 - Université de Rennes
MDMA, psilocybin, ketamine derivatives, and other hallucinogens are authorised in certain countries to treat depression or post-traumatic stress disorder. What is the level of evidence?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
