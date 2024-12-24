Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Famine Spreads in Sudan as Warring Parties Willfully Obstruct Aid

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman has her arm measured during a malnutrition checkup at a medical center in a camp for internally displaced persons in South Kordofan state, Sudan, on June 17, 2024.  © 2024 GUY PETERSON/AFP via Getty Images The world’s leading experts on hunger, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Famine Review Committee, found that famine has spread in Sudan. In August it had already identified famine in North Darfur’s largest displacement camp, Zamzam. Today it announced that famine had spread to other camps in North Darfur and that Sudan’s Nuba…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
