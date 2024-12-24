Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dambusters raid: a feat of courage and skill whose cost outweighed its achievement

By Tim Luckhurst, Principal of South College, Durham University
Operation Chastise, as the Dambusters’ May 1943 bouncing bomb attack on the Möhne, Eder and Sorpe dams was officially called, was a heroic example of precision bombing by the Royal Air Force (RAF). It was also a very temporary victory.

The Nazi regime deployed slave labour and the dams were soon repaired. The raid killed so many aircrew and destroyed so many aircraft that the RAF did not even return to attack those completing the repairs.

The truth is that Chastise was…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Famine Spreads in Sudan as Warring Parties Willfully Obstruct Aid
~ Boxing Day tsunami: here’s what we have learned in the 20 years since the deadliest natural disaster in modern history
~ Ten films that bend, stretch and play with time, from Citizen Kane to Memento
~ The secret world of plants living in our limestone pavements
~ Which infectious disease is likely to be the biggest emerging problem in 2025?
~ The complex nature of Turkey's relations with Syria
~ Fossil treasure chest: how to preserve the geoheritage of South Africa’s Cape coast
~ An AI system has reached human level on a test for ‘general intelligence’. Here’s what that means
~ Surprising developments from Ghana’s 2024 elections and other elections in Africa
~ Scholars highlight trends for media freedom across Africa in panel in Accra
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter