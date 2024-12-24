Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The complex nature of Turkey's relations with Syria

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Since 2016, Turkey has launched series of military operations in northern Syria with the goal of securing its southern border from Kurdish forces and establishing a 'safe zone' for Syrian refugees.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fossil treasure chest: how to preserve the geoheritage of South Africa’s Cape coast
~ An AI system has reached human level on a test for ‘general intelligence’. Here’s what that means
~ Surprising developments from Ghana’s 2024 elections and other elections in Africa
~ Scholars highlight trends for media freedom across Africa in panel in Accra
~ Georgia: Brutal Police Violence Against Protesters
~ Aceh Tsunami: Monuments help to remember disasters - and forget them
~ Acehnese women: Crucial role in peacebuilding overlooked, discriminated by local regulations
~ Turkey's environmental activist is among BBC's 100 inspiring and influential women
~ 50 years ago, Cyclone Tracy flattened Darwin – and Australia’s attitude to disasters changed forever
~ Work or play? The rise of online ‘kidfluencers’ is raising complex legal and ethical questions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter