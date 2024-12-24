Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Brutal Police Violence Against Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thousands gather outside of Georgia’s parliament in the capital, Tbilisi, to protest the ruling party’s suspension of European Union accession talks, December 11, 2024.  © 2024 Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via AP (Berlin, December 24, 2024) – Police and other security forces have used brutal violence against largely peaceful protesters in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, Human Rights Watch said today. In widespread and apparently punitive acts, security forces have chased down, violently detained, and beat protesters. Police also tortured and otherwise ill-treated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
