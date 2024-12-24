Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Surprising developments from Ghana’s 2024 elections and other elections in Africa

By Zita Zage
Increasingly, citizens are prioritizing accountability and performance over party loyalty, using their votes and voices to demand change from governments that fail to address corruption, inefficiency, and unmet promises.


© Global Voices -
