Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aceh Tsunami: Monuments help to remember disasters - and forget them

By Muzayin Nazaruddin, Dosen Program Studi Ilmu Komunikasi, Universitas Islam Indonesia (UII) Yogyakarta
Building monuments is one way to preserve the memory of the disaster. However, many survivors feel less connected to the monuments because they do not evoke their personal memories of the tsunami.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Acehnese women: Crucial role in peacebuilding overlooked, discriminated by local regulations
~ Turkey's environmental activist is among BBC's 100 inspiring and influential women
~ 50 years ago, Cyclone Tracy flattened Darwin – and Australia’s attitude to disasters changed forever
~ Work or play? The rise of online ‘kidfluencers’ is raising complex legal and ethical questions
~ How parents can safely navigate their kid’s first sleepover
~ I’ve calculated Santa’s speed on Christmas Eve – and this is what it would do to Rudolph’s nose
~ Keep calm and carry on your routines: how to manage kids’ ‘Christmas crankies’ over the holidays
~ How to get the kids through a long car trip without screens or losing your mind
~ The Christmas album that heralded the end of a folk musical era: The Kingston Trio’s The Last Month of the Year
~ My dance school is closed for the summer, how can I keep up my fitness?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter