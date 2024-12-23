Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Christmas album that heralded the end of a folk musical era: The Kingston Trio’s The Last Month of the Year

By Kit MacFarlane, Lecturer, Creative Writing and Literature, University of South Australia
At the height of their popularity, The Kingston Trio released an unexpected Christmas album. Instead of becoming a classic, it seemed to foreshadow the approaching end for the group’s dominance.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
