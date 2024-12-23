Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Beyond birth statistics: Why measuring caesarean rates misses the mark

By Erin A. Brennand, Gynecologist & Associate Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Amity Quinn, Assistant Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Pauline McDonagh Hull, PhD Candidate, Department of Community Health Sciences, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
As a standalone statistic, the rate of ‘low risk’ caesarean births lacks the nuance needed to inform and improve individual care. Childbirth metrics must adopt a broader, patient-centred perspective.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
