Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

HIV stigma is now more dangerous than the virus – my research shows how to address this

By Elena Vaughan, Research Fellow, Health Promotion Research Centre (HPRC), University of Galway
HIV stigma and discrimination continue to harm the lives of people living with HIV, and hinder efforts to stem the epidemic globally.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ My grandfather was ‘Mr Health and Safety’. His life’s quest to make work safer has been ridiculed – but the rise of the gig economy shows it’s no joke
~ Computer models are vital for studying everything from climate change to disease – here’s how AI could make them even better
~ The Hebrew Hammer: a Hanukah film that mocks antisemitic stereotypes through its butt-kicking Jewish hero
~ China has banned US exports of key minerals for computer chips – leaving Washington with limited options
~ What do insects do all winter?
~ The Glasgow Lock Hospital for Unfortunate Females was supposed to help vulnerable girls and women in the 19th century – instead it continued their abuse
~ Georgia: how a former Manchester City footballer will shift the nation’s politics further towards Russia
~ How to prepare for your bilingual baby
~ What brought the decline of the eastern Roman Empire – and what can we learn from it?
~ A gold rush for ‘green finance’ risks changing our relationship to nature
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter