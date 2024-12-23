Why personalised gifts are the real winners during the holiday season
By Isabella Soscia, Professeur de marketing, SKEMA Business School
Diletta Acuti, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath
Marta Pizzetti, Professeur associé de marketing, EM Lyon Business School
The festive season is a time for gift-giving. But beware of last-minute, thoughtless gifts. In addition to the monetary value, the personal investment counts.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 23, 2024