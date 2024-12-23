Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Repression of climate and environmental protest is intensifying across the world

By Oscar Berglund, Senior Lecturer in International Public and Social Policy, University of Bristol
Tie Franco Brotto, PhD Candidate, School for Policy Studies, University of Bristol
Climate and environmental protest is being criminalised and repressed around the world. The criminalisation of such protest has received a lot of attention in certain countries, including the UK and Australia. But there have not been any attempts to capture the global trend…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
