You could be stress eating these holidays – or eating your way to stress. 5 tips for the table
By Saman Khalesi, Senior Lecturer and Discipline Lead in Nutrition, School of Health, Medical and Applied Sciences, CQUniversity Australia
Charlotte Gupta, Senior Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Appleton Institute, HealthWise research group, CQUniversity Australia
Talitha Best, Professor of Psychology, NeuroHealth Lab, Appleton Institute, CQUniversity Australia
Eating when we experience stress is a normal behaviour to meet increased energy needs. But sometimes our relationship with food becomes strained in the process.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, December 22, 2024