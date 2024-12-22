Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The year ahead in the Middle East: A weakened Iran has big implications for China

By Daniel Lincoln, Policy Research Analyst, Geopolitics, The China Institute, University of Alberta
Iran’s appeal to Chinese policymakers has declined with the near annihilation of its status in the Middle East. What’s next for the China-Iran relationship, and what does it mean for the region?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Women having surgery to treat pelvic organ prolapse don’t always need a hysterectomy
~ Businesses must stop caving to political pressure and abandoning their EDI commitments
~ Australia is banning social media for teens. Should Canada do the same?
~ In Jamaica's Rio Cobre oil spill case, activists and civil society say there are outstanding issues
~ In conversation with Kenyan poet and storyteller Njeri Wangari
~ Indonesia’s BRICS agenda: 2 reasons Prabowo’s foreign policy contrasts with Jokowi’s
~ Rising Voices: Listening to the world on its own terms
~ Moldova has introduced a state of emergency in the energy sector
~ Syria: Rights investigators call for protection of evidence, including mass grave sites
~ Brazil Bans X from Using Children to Power Its AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter