Moldova has introduced a state of emergency in the energy sector

By Daria Dergacheva
The contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine’s territory expires on January 1, 2025. Kyiv has repeatedly stated that it does not plan to extend the transit agreement with Gazprom.


© Global Voices -
