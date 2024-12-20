Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil Bans X from Using Children to Power Its AI

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The logo of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, displayed on a smartphone in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 31, 2024. © 2024 Tuane Fernandes/Bloomberg via Getty Images This week, Brazil’s National Data Protection Authority banned the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, from using the personal data of its child users in Brazil to train its artificial intelligence (AI).The data regulator also banned X from sharing children’s personal data with third parties to train generative AI and ordered the company to amend its privacy policy to reflect…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
