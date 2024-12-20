Tolerance.ca
What the colour of your snot says about your immune health

By Samuel J. White, Associate Professor & Head of Projects, York St John University
Philippe B. Wilson, Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor: Innovation and Knowledge Exchange, York St John University
Ever wondered why the colour of your snot is different when you’re sick? You’re probably not the first person to ask this question.

There are actually many reasons why your snot’s changes colour when you’re unwell. And the colour and consistency of nasal mucus can reveal intriguing details about your immune system, and how your body responds to illnesses.

Mucus is produced by the tissues lining our nasal passages. Often perceived as a mere nuisance, mucus serves a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
