Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who chooses to work, and who is forced to, after retirement?

By Takao Maruyama, Assistant Professor in Business Analytics, University of Bradford
Vincent Charles, Reader in AI for Business and Management Science, Queen's University Belfast
The state pension age in the UK is currently 66. Yet 9.5% of people aged 66 and older (1.12 million people) were still working, according to the most recent data from the UK’s Annual Population Survey (July 2023 to June 2024). This figure has been rising over the past decade, increasing from 8.70% (880,000 people) in July 2013 to June 2014.

We think of retirement as a time to pursue hobbies, relax and enjoy the fruits of our labour. So why then, are so many people still working beyond…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prince Andrew and the British establishment’s ‘target-rich environment’ for spies
~ Times journalists deemed ‘legitimate military targets’ – how Russia muzzles criticism at home and abroad
~ Climate, migration and conflict mix to create ‘deadly’ intense tropical storms like Chido
~ What the colour of your snot says about your immune health
~ What next for Syria? The danger of violence in post-war transitions
~ A short history of palm reading in the UK – and a guide to how it’s supposed to work
~ Christmas can be stressful for many people – here’s what can help you get through the festive season
~ Nurses need care too – how curbing self-sacrifice can prevent burnouts
~ Saudi Arabia is a controversial choice to host the World Cup, but the spotlight and scrutiny might spark change
~ ‘Yes, I am a human’: bot detection is no longer working – and just wait until AI agents come along
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter