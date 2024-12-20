Tolerance.ca
A short history of palm reading in the UK – and a guide to how it’s supposed to work

By Martha McGill, Historian of Supernatural Beliefs, University of Warwick
In August 1676, a court in Hertford heard a case of fraud against Joseph Haynes, James Domingo and Domingo’s “pretended wife” Sarah. The three had been travelling between local towns telling fortunes.

Apparently, Domingo had promised one woman that she would marry a “pretty tall merry-speaking” farmer’s son with a mole on his chin and a respectable £80 to his…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
