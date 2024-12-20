Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Christmas can be stressful for many people – here’s what can help you get through the festive season

By Jolel Miah, Senior Lecturer, Health Psychology, University of Westminster
Christmas is a season of joy and togetherness. But for many, it’s also one of the most stressful times of the year.

Stress arises from an imbalance between the demands placed on us and our ability to cope with those demands. Psychologically, stress is linked to how we cope in situations – and whether we view them as challenging, threatening or manageable. The more challenging or threatening we see a situation to be, the more likely we are to feel…


© The Conversation
