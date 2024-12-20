Tolerance.ca
Whales can live way longer than scientists had thought, with potential lifespans as much as double previous estimates

By Greg Breed, Associate Professor of Quantitative Ecology, University of Alaska Fairbanks
Peter Corkeron, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Planetary Health and Food Security, Griffith University
These marine mammals are still feeling the effects of whaling. For most species, it may be another 100 years before there are enough old whales for scientists to confirm their lifespans.The Conversation


