Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If the EU won’t stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza, member states must go it alone

By Amnesty International
Ursula von der Leyen knows that the EU’s reputation as a credible actor for human rights and international law is in tatters over the horrors in Gaza. EU leaders and officials have gone from privately condemning the EU’s double standards behind closed doors to publicly lamenting them. Instead of tackling these double standards however, the […] The post If the EU won’t stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza, member states must go it alone appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prince Andrew and the British establishment’s ‘target-rich environment’ for spies
~ Times journalists deemed ‘legitimate military targets’ – how Russia muzzles criticism at home and abroad
~ Climate, migration and conflict mix to create ‘deadly’ intense tropical storms like Chido
~ What the colour of your snot says about your immune health
~ What next for Syria? The danger of violence in post-war transitions
~ Who chooses to work, and who is forced to, after retirement?
~ A short history of palm reading in the UK – and a guide to how it’s supposed to work
~ Christmas can be stressful for many people – here’s what can help you get through the festive season
~ Nurses need care too – how curbing self-sacrifice can prevent burnouts
~ Saudi Arabia is a controversial choice to host the World Cup, but the spotlight and scrutiny might spark change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter