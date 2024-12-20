Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

End Prosecutions Targeting Kurdish Language Activities in Türkiye

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rıfat Roni, having spent almost 3 months in pretrial detention, is a victim of abusive use of the criminal law to target Kurdish language and cultural activities. © 2024 Mezopotamya News Rıfat Roni has spent more than a decade as an official court interpreter facilitating communication for Kurdish speakers in legal proceedings. This week, he found himself in the dock facing charges.Roni, 59, stood trial on the widely used charge of “membership of an armed  organization” on the basis of his involvement in a civil society group, the Mesopotamian Language and Culture…


© Human Rights Watch -
