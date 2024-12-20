Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Detroit’s reparations task force now has until 2025 to make its report, but going slow with this challenging work may not be a bad thing

By Kamri Hudgins, Doctoral Candidate in Political Science, University of Michigan
Erykah Noelle Benson, Doctoral Candidate in Sociology and Research Fellow at the Center for Racial Justice, University of Michigan
Mara Ostfeld, Postdoctoral Research Fellow and Lecturer in Public Policy, University of Michigan
Vincent Hutchings, Professor of Political Science and Afroamerican and African Studies, University of Michigan
19 US cities have introduced local reparations initiatives to address historic harms against Black residents. But designing a program that is both popular and sustainable isn’t easy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
