Detroit’s reparations task force now has until 2025 to make its report, but going slow with this challenging work may not be a bad thing
By Kamri Hudgins, Doctoral Candidate in Political Science, University of Michigan
Erykah Noelle Benson, Doctoral Candidate in Sociology and Research Fellow at the Center for Racial Justice, University of Michigan
Mara Ostfeld, Postdoctoral Research Fellow and Lecturer in Public Policy, University of Michigan
Vincent Hutchings, Professor of Political Science and Afroamerican and African Studies, University of Michigan
19 US cities have introduced local reparations initiatives to address historic harms against Black residents. But designing a program that is both popular and sustainable isn’t easy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, December 20, 2024