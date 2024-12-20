Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is encouraging people to share stories about their grandparents

By MaoHui Deng, Lecturer in Film Studies, University of Manchester
Director Pat Boonnitipat’s How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies has become a sleeper hit since its release in south-east Asia in September 2024. It is now the second-highest grossing film of the year in Thailand, the most popular Thai film of all time in Singapore and Malaysia, and the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Mirror and the Light: the series takes Hilary Mantel’s manifesto for historical fiction to heart
~ How conflict makes oil spills in the Black Sea so much more toxic
~ What does the X exodus to Bluesky mean for journalism?
~ Weight loss drugs help with fat loss – but they cause bone and muscle loss too
~ AI won’t take your job – but that doesn’t mean you should ignore it
~ Perfect pet presents this Christmas, and ones to avoid – from an expert in animal welfare
~ Israel: Hezbollah’s use of inherently inaccurate weapons to launch unlawful attacks violates international law
~ Kenyan money lending apps invade borrowers’ privacy to recover debts
~ Global Voices seeks a Managing Director
~ Museum of the Bamoun Kings: ancient treasures from Cameroon find a spectacular new home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter