Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How conflict makes oil spills in the Black Sea so much more toxic

By Rebecca Morris, PhD Candidate, Keele Business School, Keele University
Akrum Helfaya, Associate Professor in Accounting, Keele Business School,, Keele University
Two old Russian tankers, carrying thousands of tonnes of oil, have been severely damaged in a storm in the Kerch Strait.

The Volgoneft-212 tanker split in half after being hit by a large wave. Video footage shows the bow visible in the water and black oil surrounding the destruction.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
