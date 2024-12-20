Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Voices seeks a Managing Director

By Global Voices
GV's next Managing Director will work closely with Executive Director Malka Older to guide the organization and plan the next chapter of our work as we enter our 21st year.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
