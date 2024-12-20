Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The closest thing Australian cartooning had to a prophet: the sometimes celebrated, sometimes controversial Michael Leunig

By Richard Scully, Professor in Modern History, University of New England
Robert Phiddian, Professor of English, Flinders University
Stephanie Brookes, Senior Lecturer, School of Media, Film and Journalism, Monash University
Michael Leunig has died age 79. By turns over his long career, he was a poet, a prophet and a provocateur.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
