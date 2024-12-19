Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As China expands its cyber espionage and sabotage operations, how will the Trump administration respond?

By William A. Stoltz, Lecturer and expert Associate, National Security College, Australian National University
Michael Rogers, Senior Fellow and Adjunct Professor, Kellogg Executive Leadership Institute, Northwestern University
US President-elect Donald Trump has named most of the members of his proposed cabinet. However, he’s yet to reveal key appointees to America’s powerful cyber warfare and intelligence institutions.

These include positions like national cyber director, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and National…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Beware of bad customers – and 3 other ways small and medium businesses can thrive in 2025
~ Without clean water, Pacific Islanders turn to sugary drinks. Tackling this could reduce obesity
~ Palestinian Christians call on western churches to ‘humanize’ the children of Gaza
~ AI can’t do your Christmas shopping just yet – but next year might be different
~ Heading on an overseas holiday? The Australian dollar tumbled this week – but that’s not bad news for everyone
~ How does franchising work?
~ Sunglasses don’t just look good – they’re good for you too. Here’s how to choose the right pair
~ Peace on earth doesn’t look very likely any time soon
~ K-pop hits become anthems of South Korea’s protests against President Yoon
~ Yoga has many health benefits as you age – but is it also the secret to longevity?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter