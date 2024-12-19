Almost 1 million Australians are LGBTQIA+ – and for the first time, there’s a new national health plan for them
By Jennifer Power, Associate Professor and Principal Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Joel Anderson, Associate Professor in LGBTIQA+ Psychology, La Trobe University
Natalie Amos, Research Fellow in Public Health, La Trobe University
Ruby Grant, Senior Research Fellow in Public Health, La Trobe University
A third of LGBTQIA+ Australians describe their health as only “fair” or “poor”, far more than the broader population. This new ten-year plan is long overdue – and here’s where it can start to help.
