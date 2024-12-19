Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Almost 1 million Australians are LGBTQIA+ – and for the first time, there’s a new national health plan for them

By Jennifer Power, Associate Professor and Principal Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Joel Anderson, Associate Professor in LGBTIQA+ Psychology, La Trobe University
Natalie Amos, Research Fellow in Public Health, La Trobe University
Ruby Grant, Senior Research Fellow in Public Health, La Trobe University
A third of LGBTQIA+ Australians describe their health as only “fair” or “poor”, far more than the broader population. This new ten-year plan is long overdue – and here’s where it can start to help.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peace on earth doesn’t look very likely any time soon
~ K-pop hits become anthems of South Korea’s protests against President Yoon
~ Yoga has many health benefits as you age – but is it also the secret to longevity?
~ ‘You can’t hear a smile’: how video visits help dads in prison stay connected with their kids
~ Climate anger can lead to action – or curdle into despair. We found out why
~ Heatwaves and bushfires can be a dangerous mix for the electricity grid. Here’s how to shore up your supplies this summer
~ Friday essay: A man out of time – E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India at 100 and the legacies of colonialism
~ In the Bible, angels can be deadly. So why do we place them at the top of our Christmas trees?
~ Yuletide cheer – but not too much: cinema’s best ‘Christmas adjacent’ films (yes, including Die Hard)
~ Personalising a luxury gift with a name or initial? Research suggests a hidden social cost
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter