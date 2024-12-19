Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: A man out of time – E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India at 100 and the legacies of colonialism

By Mridula Nath Chakraborty, Senior Lecturer, Literary and Cultural Studies, Monash University
E.M. Forster’s motto was “only connect”. But what if the colonised and the coloniser cannot understand each other in any way?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peace on earth doesn’t look very likely any time soon
~ K-pop hits become anthems of South Korea’s protests against President Yoon
~ Yoga has many health benefits as you age – but is it also the secret to longevity?
~ ‘You can’t hear a smile’: how video visits help dads in prison stay connected with their kids
~ Climate anger can lead to action – or curdle into despair. We found out why
~ Heatwaves and bushfires can be a dangerous mix for the electricity grid. Here’s how to shore up your supplies this summer
~ Almost 1 million Australians are LGBTQIA+ – and for the first time, there’s a new national health plan for them
~ In the Bible, angels can be deadly. So why do we place them at the top of our Christmas trees?
~ Yuletide cheer – but not too much: cinema’s best ‘Christmas adjacent’ films (yes, including Die Hard)
~ Personalising a luxury gift with a name or initial? Research suggests a hidden social cost
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter