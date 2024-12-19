Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The carbon tax needs fixing, not axing — Canada needs a progressive carbon tax

By Peter Dietsch, Professor, Department of Philosophy, University of Victoria
Canada’s current carbon tax system is unpopular and not as effective as it should be. A progressive carbon tax system would help.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peace on earth doesn’t look very likely any time soon
~ K-pop hits become anthems of South Korea’s protests against President Yoon
~ Yoga has many health benefits as you age – but is it also the secret to longevity?
~ ‘You can’t hear a smile’: how video visits help dads in prison stay connected with their kids
~ Climate anger can lead to action – or curdle into despair. We found out why
~ Heatwaves and bushfires can be a dangerous mix for the electricity grid. Here’s how to shore up your supplies this summer
~ Almost 1 million Australians are LGBTQIA+ – and for the first time, there’s a new national health plan for them
~ Friday essay: A man out of time – E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India at 100 and the legacies of colonialism
~ In the Bible, angels can be deadly. So why do we place them at the top of our Christmas trees?
~ Yuletide cheer – but not too much: cinema’s best ‘Christmas adjacent’ films (yes, including Die Hard)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter