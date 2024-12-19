Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Astro Bot wins big at The Game Awards 2024: a little robot who celebrates Playstation’s 30-year history

By Jaimie Ditchfield, Games Design Lecturer, University of Staffordshire
Many critically acclaimed video games were launched in 2024, but the judges of the video game industry’s biggest awards ceremony didn’t have a difficult job crowning the year’s best. Of the five games nominated, none managed to capture fans and critics as much as Team Asobi’s Astro Bot, which celebrates 30 years of PlayStation history.

Astro Bot launched in early September for PlayStation 5 and is a 3D platformer, which is a game typically featuring a character jumping onto, between, or across (suspended) ledges – like the classic Mario games. It follows the titular Astro Bot on his…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
