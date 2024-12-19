Tolerance.ca
Colorado now has one of the nation’s most liberal abortion access laws, but ballot measures to restrict abortion have a long history in the state

By Anne Whitesell, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Miami University
With the passage of Amendment 79 in November 2024, Colorado voters enshrined the right to abortion in the state constitution. The amendment solidifies the state’s status as one of the most liberal in the country on the issue.

It is a status that has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
