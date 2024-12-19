Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways to cut your risk of cancer – by an oncology consultant

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
Cancer is a complex disease with many causes – and sometimes none. For some patients, getting cancer is down to plain bad luck.

As an oncology consultant, I see many cases where patients are otherwise perfectly healthy and have followed a healthy lifestyle. Nevertheless, research has shown there are several ways to reduce your risk. Here are five evidence-based strategies to help lower your chances of developing cancer:

1. Quit smoking and avoid tobacco


Tobacco use is the single largest preventable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
