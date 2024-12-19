Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

6 best African sci-fi and fantasy books to read this holiday

By Gibson Ncube, Senior Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Bibi Burger, Lecturer, School of Languages and Literatures, University of Cape Town
Carl Death, Senior Lecturer in International Political Economy, University of Manchester
Deirdre C. Byrne, Professor of English Studies, University of South Africa
Nedine Moonsamy, Associate professor, University of Johannesburg
Peter J. Maurits, Postdoctoral Fellow, Faculty of Humanity, Social Sciences, and Theology, Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg
From angry spirits and parallel universes to alien abductions and epic folklore, African writers are offering fresh new horizons for the world’s science fiction landscape.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ International student numbers in Australia will be controlled by a new informal cap. Here’s how it will work
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chalmers says the budget’s better than it was; Taylor says it’s much worse than it should be
~ Israel’s Crime of Extermination, Acts of Genocide in Gaza
~ Brazil: Darién crossing report wins ICRC International Humanitarian Coverage Award
~ YouTube populists are driving South Korea’s political instability. It’s a warning for the rest of the world’s democracies
~ From garlic to parsley, new research reveals the herbs and spices Australians love most
~ Why does family violence increase during the festive season? Here are 3 contributing factors
~ Can you run through airport security for love? Leave a child home alone? Here’s what the law says about Christmas movies
~ Menstrual cups are safe and sustainable – but they can be tricky for first-time users, our new study shows
~ When medals matter most: high-performance sport funding risks a return to the ‘win at all costs’ model
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter