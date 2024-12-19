Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s Crime of Extermination, Acts of Genocide in Gaza

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians returning to Khan Younis after the withdrawal of Israeli forces, pull water containers to meet their vital needs under catastrophic conditions on May 6, 2024. © 2024 Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images Israeli authorities have deliberately inflicted conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of part of the population in Gaza by intentionally depriving Palestinian civilians there of adequate access to water, most likely resulting in thousands of deaths.In doing so, Israeli authorities are responsible for the crime against humanity of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
