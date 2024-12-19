Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When medals matter most: high-performance sport funding risks a return to the ‘win at all costs’ model

By Holly Thorpe, Professor in Sociology of Sport and Gender, University of Waikato
High Performance Sport New Zealand’s new funding priorities place podium results first. Some of the most loved and watched sports miss out, and the pressure on athletes will only increase.The Conversation


© The Conversation
