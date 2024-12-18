Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s dairy industry faces an uncertain future – its fate now lies in its ability to adapt

By Milena Bojovic, PhD Candidate, Macquarie University
Fewer cows on the farm and a broader range of farming practices, including involvement in the emerging alternative proteins industry, could help New Zealand’s dairy sector remain viable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Change management shows us how we all can become climate leaders
~ Password sharing is common for older adults — but it can open the door to financial abuse
~ A new mall for the village: How carbon credit dollars affect Indigenous people in Guyana
~ For enslaved people, the holiday season was a time for revelry – and a brief window to fight back
~ Fifty years ago, Cyclone Tracy devastated Darwin. The lessons from it have still not been learnt
~ More than 1,300 Hajj pilgrims died this year when humidity and heat pushed past survivable limits. It’s just the start
~ How a Cold War satellite and Robert Menzies changed the way Australian schools are funded
~ Australia has an ongoing GP shortage. Why can’t we just train more GPs?
~ Where does Santa live? It’s a trickier question to answer than you may think
~ What will you be reading this summer? We asked 6 avid readers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter