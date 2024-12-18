Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Where does Santa live? It’s a trickier question to answer than you may think

By Marcus Harmes, Professor in Pathways Education, University of Southern Queensland
Meredith Harmes, Tutor in pathways and legal history, University of Southern Queensland
The North Pole, Greenland, Finland … or Turkey? All these countries lay claim to being the home of Santa Claus.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
