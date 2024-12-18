Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meldonium: the drug allegedly found in Mykhailo Mudryk’s doping test explained

By Tom Bassindale, Head of School, Biosciences and Chemistry, Sheffield Hallam University
Chelsea Football Club revealed today that one of their players, Mykhailo Mudryk, has tested positive for a banned substance in a routine drug test.

The 23-year-old Ukranian winger said he has not knowingly taken any performance-enhancing drugs. It has been widely reportedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scalds and burns are common holiday injuries – a burns nurse explains how to avoid and treat them
~ The 12 crimes of Christmas – the legal woes of being Santa Claus
~ Seven ways to be a successful remote-working manager
~ Before buying a voice assistant for Christmas, you should worry about misinformation
~ The five best non-fiction books of 2024 – according to our experts
~ Forbidden Territories at The Hepworth Wakefield: a bold celebration of surrealism’s 100th birthday
~ Gaza: why it’s difficult to reach a legal judgment of genocide against Israel
~ How a giant prehistoric elephant skull helped untangle an evolutionary mystery
~ Mobile payments used to be less ‘painful’ than using cash. That might be changing
~ Reactions to the UnitedHealthcare CEO slaying reveal American divides on crime and punishment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter