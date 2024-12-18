Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Before buying a voice assistant for Christmas, you should worry about misinformation

By Sonja Utz, Professor of Communication Via Social Media, University of Tübingen
Smart speakers with voice assistants like Alexa are a popular Christmas gift, and due to the recent development of generative AI, conversations with voice assistants are becoming more natural and “human” than ever.

Instead of treating voice assistants as servants that switch off the light or play music, they are now marketed as companions that can be used for sophisticated tasks. For example, more and more people turn to them to find out information and facts.

Voice assistants are especially…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
