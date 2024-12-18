Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How Trump’s plan to surround himself with inexperienced loyalists could backfire

By Barbara Yoxon, Lecturer in International Politics, Lancaster University
The incoming US president, Donald Trump, is clearly committed to bringing loyal allies into his top team, even if they have little political experience. The most important factor appears to be allegiance to the Trump flag.

Examples include Pete Hegseth, a Fox News presenter accused of sexual assault (which he denies), who is nominated to serve as defence secretary, and Robert…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
