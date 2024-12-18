Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: what chemical weapons is Russia accused of using and why?

By Anneleen van der Meer, Assistant Professor, Institute of Security and Global Affairs (ISGA), Leiden University
An arrest has reportedly been made after the killing of Igor Kirillov, a Russian general, in Moscow on December 17. Kirillov was the commander of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces, and is thought to be the most senior military figure assassinated in Russia since the country invaded Ukraine nearly three years ago.

Ukrainia’s SBU security services have claimed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
