Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nixon’s official acts against his enemies list led to a bipartisan impeachment effort

By Ken Hughes, Research Specialist, the Miller Center, University of Virginia
An enemies list isn’t a weapon against ‘the Deep State.’ It was a tool Richard Nixon used to create a deep state of his own.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why is Israel attacking Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad?
~ Why natural disasters hit harder in rural school districts
~ ‘Love Is Blind’ contestants count as employees − new US government agency finding could shake up reality TV production
~ Assault on DEI: Critics use simplistic terms to attack the programs, but they are key to uprooting workplace bias
~ Trust in U.S. media hit an all-time low in 2024 − a new survey shows Black midwesterners have found other trusted messengers of news
~ Luigi Mangione isn’t the first alleged criminal to capture many people’s imaginations – and hearts
~ Rules against insider trading also boost innovation, research finds
~ Why Syria’s reconstruction may depend on the fate of its minorities
~ What is an AI agent? A computer scientist explains the next wave of artificial intelligence tools
~ Yes, Philadelphia is a sanctuary city − but that offers undocumented immigrants little protection from mass deportations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter