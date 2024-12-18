Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Christmas can be challenging for people with hearing loss. Here are 7 ways you can help

By Katie Ekberg, Senior Lecturer, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Flinders University
Louise Hickson, Professor of Audiology, The University of Queensland
Many adults with hearing loss hide their hearing difficulties due to stigma. But there are some simple ways we can all support family and friends with hearing loss this Christmas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
