Why Vanuatu should brace for even more aftershocks after this week’s deadly quakes: a seismologist explains

By Dee Ninis, Earthquake Scientist, Monash University
Since Vanuatu’s first earthquake was at a magnitude over 7, we would expect to see more aftershocks to come, at declining strengths and frequency – in a pattern that can last weeks to months.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
