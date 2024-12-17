Let’s take the boat out! 5 tips on staying safe on the water if you fancy a drink
By Amy Peden, NHMRC Research Fellow, School of Population Health & co-founder UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, UNSW Sydney
Emmanuel Kuntsche, Director of the Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Hannah Calverley, Adjunct Research Fellow, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
If you’re taking the boat out this summer, or going to a Christmas or New Year’s Eve party on a boat, here’s what to know if you plan to drink alcohol.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 17, 2024