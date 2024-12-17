Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor and Albanese end 2024 in worst poll position this term

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
A national Essential poll , conducted December 11–15 from a sample of 1,151, gave the Coalition a 48–47 lead including undecided, unchanged from the late November Essential poll. Primary votes were 35% Coalition (steady), 30% Labor (down two), 13% Greens (up two), 6% One Nation (down two), 1% UAP (steady), 11% for all Others (up two) and 5% undecided (steady).

Essential uses respondent preferences. By 2022 election preference flows, Labor would lead by about 52–48 from these primary votes.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Canada and the country’s premiers must respond to Trump’s trade and energy policies
~ How the science of child development can help parents stress less this holiday season
~ I’m a former assistant DA who works with survivors of sex trafficking − here’s why a recent Philly sting marks a shift in how Pennsylvania confronts the commercial sex industry
~ Coughing won’t save you if you’re having a heart attack, despite what people claim on social media
~ Glam tidings of joy: how Slade made Merry Xmas Everybody a seasonal hit for the ages
~ Most journalism fails Australians by failing in its reportage of Indigenous affairs. 7 changes would help
~ We studied 20 places around the world and found the most common diseases linked with voluntary assisted dying
~ A push to cool Australian cities may inadvertently increase our skin cancer risk, unless we act
~ Some ancient Romans got to retire with a pension at 42, but retirement’s changed a bit over the centuries
~ Astronomers’ world-first discovery: twin stars trapped in galactic black hole orbit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter