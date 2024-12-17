Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Astronomers’ world-first discovery: twin stars trapped in galactic black hole orbit

By Luke Barnes, Lecturer in Physics, Western Sydney University
At the centre of the Milky Way is a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A*. It is roughly 27,000 light years from Earth and 23.5 million kilometres in diameter.

In a world first, a team of astronomers led by Florian Peißker from the University of Cologne, Germany, have discovered a binary star system orbiting this black hole.

The system is known as D9. Its discovery, announced…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I’m a former assistant DA who works with survivors of sex trafficking − here’s why a recent Philly sting marks a shift in how Pennsylvania confronts the commercial sex industry
~ Coughing won’t save you if you’re having a heart attack, despite what people claim on social media
~ Glam tidings of joy: how Slade made Merry Xmas Everybody a seasonal hit for the ages
~ Most journalism fails Australians by failing in its reportage of Indigenous affairs. 7 changes would help
~ We studied 20 places around the world and found the most common diseases linked with voluntary assisted dying
~ A push to cool Australian cities may inadvertently increase our skin cancer risk, unless we act
~ Some ancient Romans got to retire with a pension at 42, but retirement’s changed a bit over the centuries
~ David Graeber argued against ‘Great Man’ approaches to knowledge, but it seems his fate to become one
~ Calf’s head consommé with truffle quenelles: a history of what the royals ate for Christmas, from the exotic to the everyday
~ At 88, Pope Francis dances the tango with the global Catholic Church amid its culture wars
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter